16-year-old found shot to death in Harris County motel had been left there for days, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old boy was found dead from gunshot wounds in a motel room at the Regency Inn in northwest Houston, according to Harris County deputies.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office released information on the details of the ongoing homicide investigation.

On Monday, deputies found a 16-year-old boy dead from gunshot wounds in one of the rooms at the motel located at 12349 West FM 1960.

The teen, later identified by authorities as Tyrone Fiamahn, is believed to have been dead in the room for several days.

Investigators are working to identify the individuals who had been in contact with the teenager during his stay at the motel.

Deputies said there are no suspects as of now, but anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS or the Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.