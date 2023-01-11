16-year-old with 12-year-old passenger lead police on chase in stolen car, Chambers Co. deputies say

WATCH: Chambers County officials pursue a 16-year-old driver in a stolen car with a 12-year-old passenger, according to deputies. The juvenile suspects, both from Louisiana, were reportedly arrested.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two juveniles are in custody after stealing a woman's car and leading police on a chase in Chambers County last weekend, according to deputies.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at about 8:23 p.m., the Chambers County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a car being stolen at the McDonald's in Winnie.

A woman reported to deputies that she went inside the business to pick up a DoorDash order when two suspects got inside her car and drove westbound on I-10 toward Houston.

Officials said a deputy positioned himself along the freeway and was able to locate the stolen car.

The deputy reportedly tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop and kept going until entering the City of Mont Belvieu.

Finally, two juveniles suddenly stopped the vehicle and took off on foot.

Authorities said they discovered that a 16-year-old was driving the stolen vehicle with a 12-year-old passenger and that they were both from Louisiana.

Deputies said they were both taken into custody without incident, and the car was returned to its owner.

