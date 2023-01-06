2 arrested after driver leads HPD officers on high-speed chase in SE Houston area and into Pasadena

It is unknown why the chase started. ABC13's Skyeye was there to capture as soon as it started.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver led police on a chase across I-45 in southeast Houston before being arrested along with another suspect Thursday evening.

ABC13's SkyEye was following the high-speed chase on the Gulf Freeway near Winkler Drive.

Houston Police Department officers said this started as a self-initiated chase just before 7 p.m.

The car could be seen speeding through other cars along the freeway and using blinker lights when changing lanes.

Eventually, the chase ended in the Pasadena area on I-610 at Highway 225, where two suspect were taken into custody, according to police.

