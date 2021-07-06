16-year-old bicyclist killed after being hit by car on dark Magnolia road

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old was hit and killed while riding a bicycle in Magnolia Monday night.Around 10 p.m., a driver called 911 to report that they hit someone riding a bike on Magnolia Boulevard near David Lane, but they couldn't find the victim.Emergency responders ended up finding the teen's body about 15 feet away from the road. His bicycle was still attached to the front of the car.Magnolia police say there's no shoulder on the road, and the teen was wearing dark clothing with no lights or reflectors on the bike.The area of the road he was riding on had very little lighting and a 55 mph speed limit, police said.The teen was pronounced dead at the scenePolice did not immediately release the identity of the teen victim. There was no word if the driver would face charges.