10-wheeler overturn blocks IH-45 Gulf Freeway at Dixie Farm Rd. in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An overturned cement truck has all main lanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound at Dixie Farm Rd blocked in southeast Houston.

Houston TranStar verified the crash involving an 10-wheeler at 10:31 a.m. on the southbound IH-45 Gulf Freeway at Dixie Farm Road.

It's not immediately known what led to the incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.



Traffic cameras fixed on that portion of the freeway captured cement spilled from the 10-wheeler blocking all main lanes.

The incident is expected to take multiple hours to clean up before traffic begins flowing again.

