10-wheeler overturn blocks IH-45 Gulf Freeway at Dixie Farm Rd. in southeast Houston

Houston TranStar verified the crash involving an 10-wheeler at 10:31 a.m. on the southbound IH-45 Gulf Freeway at Dixie Farm Road.
It's not immediately known what led to the incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Overturned cement truck incident has all mainlanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound at Dixie Farm Rd blocked. Clean up expected to take multiple hours. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/4CrjUQ8cvd— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) January 29, 2022
Traffic cameras fixed on that portion of the freeway captured cement spilled from the 10-wheeler blocking all main lanes.
The incident is expected to take multiple hours to clean up before traffic begins flowing again.
