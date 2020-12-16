1 dead, 1 injured in deadly drive-up shooting in north Harris Co.

To community members near North Fwy & Ella-@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a shooting at the 500 blk of Barren Springs. Preliminary info: two individuals were shot near the location. One adult male was confirmed deceased at the scene, pic.twitter.com/ZT5vXomCM4 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 16, 2020

In the video above, a witness shared just what he saw as the shooting unfolded. Hear what he had to say.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 36-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured after a suspect pulled up next to them in their car and began shooting, according to deputies.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Barren Springs Drive Wednesday at about 12:45 p.m.Sr. Dep. Thomas Gilliland with HCSO said a 36-year-old man driving a black Infiniti with a 43-year-old woman pulled into a parking lot. He said that's when someone driving a dark-colored Ford Fiesta pulled up next to the pair and began shooting at them.Gilliland said the shooter used either a hand gun or a long gun and shot at the man and woman multiple times."The vehicle is parked with the male and the female, the other vehicle pulls up, [and] as soon as it pulls up, gun shots come out and it strikes the vehicle and it flees directly from there," Gilliland told reporters on the scene.The man died at the scene while the woman was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands where she is stable, according to Gilliland. She is undergoing surgery as of Wednesday afternoon.Gilliland adds the suspect's vehicle was found abandoned about a quarter mile from the scene. The shooter remains on the run.He said he believes at least two people were in the suspect's car. Investigators said they are interviewing several witnesses and hoping to review surveillance video.Meanwhile, Faiz Kahn, who was in the area moments after the shooting unfolded, said it was a hectic scene."It sounded like fireworks going off outside, and so, I stepped out here to see a lot of bystanders," he said. "I saw the young man. He was shot quite a few times. It was just brutal, and I feel for him and his family."The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.