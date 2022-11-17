Man killed becomes 2nd to die while confronting car burglar at South Loop apartment complex

Houston police investigated a similar incident at Advenir at the Med Center on June 30, when a man was killed.

The Advenir at the Med Center apartment complex became a crime scene on Thursday after police say a man trying to stop car burglars was killed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For at least the second time in more than five months, Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting at a South Loop apartment complex in which a person died while trying to stop someone from breaking into vehicles.

The latest such incident happened late Thursday morning at the Advenir at the Med Center complex at 9955 Buffalo Speedway.

HPD officers were called to the area just after 11 a.m. when they located a man's body just outside of the complex's gate.

According to Sgt. Adrian Lopez, the victim's girlfriend confronted two or possibly three people who were breaking into cars and pulling on door handles. One of the suspected burglars got into an argument or physical altercation, ending with the victim being shot.

The suspects took off from the scene and remain on the run, as of 3 p.m. The suspects may be teens or younger men. The shooter, in particular, may have been wearing a green hoodie.

Police were also looking into whether the suspects took off in different directions.

As for the victim, investigators believe the man in his 30s was dating someone who lived there or dating the sister of a resident, but Eyewitness News learned from the sister of the victim's girlfriend that the man and his partner were not residents there.

The sister identified the victim as Arne Richardson, whom she says had three kids with the girlfriend. The youngest of those children, a 6-year-old, was at the complex with them when the shooting happened.

Police believe the burglars were able to get into a vehicle and may have taken a purse inside a truck belonging to either the victim or the victim's girlfriend before moving on to another vehicle next to it.

Authorities have not confirmed the victim's identity.

The previous shooting 5 months earlier

Thursday's deadly confrontation reportedly played out similarly to one over the summer at the same apartment complex.

On June 30, 25-year-old Blake Deion Davenport was shot to death and his girlfriend was injured when they exchanged fire with another man at the Advenir at the Med Center.

At the time, HPD said the shooting erupted when the victim went to the apartment parking lot and saw a man near his car. Because his car had been burglarized before, the victim confronted the man and things escalated when they both pulled out their weapons and shot at each other.

The victim's girlfriend also ran out to the parking lot, had her own gun and exchanged gunfire with the suspect as well.

It's unclear if the suspect was attempting to break into the victim's vehicle or not, police said.

Investigators identified 21-year-old Jerel R. Banks as the suspect in the case. He was out on a felony bond at the time of the shooting, police said.

Banks was arrested on Aug. 5 on murder and tampering with evidence charges.

