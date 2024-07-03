Residents concerned after homicide at SW Houston taco truck: 'Area is going in a negative way'

A deadly shooting at a taco truck in Houston's southwest community has residents shaken up, especially as the suspect remains on the loose.

A deadly shooting at a taco truck in Houston's southwest community has residents shaken up, especially as the suspect remains on the loose.

A deadly shooting at a taco truck in Houston's southwest community has residents shaken up, especially as the suspect remains on the loose.

A deadly shooting at a taco truck in Houston's southwest community has residents shaken up, especially as the suspect remains on the loose.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shocking murder outside of a busy taco truck in southwest Houston is raising concerns for some neighbors.

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the truck on Richmond near Dunvale, according to the Houston Police Department.

His identity has not been released, and the suspect has only been described by authorities as an unknown Black male.

Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows a white car driving into the parking lot off of Richmond just before the shooting. The car stops, and then someone gets out and starts firing shots at the victim.

There is no known motive at this time.

SEE ALSO: 1 woman and 2 men killed in span of 6 hours in violent night across Houston area, police say

The truck was busy at the time of the shooting, which is common, according to people in the area.

"I'm here like every other day for the tacos," Tiera Johnson said. "This parking lot is always full."

Jesse Chester lives nearby and told ABC13 he heard the shooting when it happened.

"This area is going in a negative way," Chester said of the neighborhood.

Eyewitness News looked up six months' worth of crime reports from the area via the Houston Police Department. Those reports revealed one other homicide in the area during that time.

It happened in January.

Fast forward to Wednesday, and frequent visitors to the neighborhood said the morning shooting has them on edge.

"That's concerning," Jefreshia Bell said. "I'm in this area quite often, so that's super concerning."

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or HPD's Homicide Division at 713 308-3600.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.