Houston Zoo Lights canceled tonight due to anticipated stormy weather

Due to anticipated inclement weather conditions, we have decided to close TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights tonight, Friday Nov. 27. Tickets may be used any other remaining Zoo Lights night now through Jan. 10. More info: https://t.co/WOAyfreau8 pic.twitter.com/tUHGIOOrjB — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) November 27, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8306002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A strong storm system will increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Your holiday weekend plans might have just gotten a shakeup.The Houston Zoo announced Friday morning that Zoo Lights has been canceled for Friday, Nov. 27 due to stormy weather.According to a release, guests who already purchased tickets can visit another day. Ticket holders should check their email for details."The safety of zoo staff, guests and animals is the Zoo's top priority. The animals have safe and secure barns and night houses that have been constructed to weather storms like this one," the release stated. "The Zoo will update its plans to reopen as the weather event continues."Heavy rain and street flooding are the primary concern for the Houston area, and some of the storms along and south of a slow-moving cold front could spin and produce isolated tornadoes during the afternoon when storms arrive this afternoon.A cold front will slowly move south through the day, pushing the heavy rain threat south of I-10 for the evening. We might catch a break from the rain Friday night, but more rain is on the way.