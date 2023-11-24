Houston's Uptown Holiday Lightning event's indefinite cancellation leaves families less festive

The annual Uptown Holiday Lightning event has announced its cancellation for the year, much to the dismay of several participating families.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thanksgiving traditions in the Galleria were dimmed this year, much to the disappointment of some families.

Renting a room at the Hilton on Post Oak Boulevard on Thanksgiving is an annual tradition, but not just any room.

Carolyn Simmons booked months in advance to get a room with a balcony where you can decorate.

"Ours was kind of a pitiful balcony," Carolyn Simmons recalled. "It wasn't as nice as a lot of them, and we never won the contest, but it was fun. We did greenery and lights."

Carolyn and Bill Simmons had the same Hilton room for 25 years. It was a spot where they could participate in the Uptown Holiday Lighting balcony contest.

That was one of many perks. The balcony provided an excellent space for the main show.

"The fireworks particularly," Carolyn said.

The Simmons are in the same room, but their balcony is bare, but not by choice. This year, there is no holiday competition.

"We would've thought they would've done something," Bill said. "Just the lighting of the streets. Just a little bit of publicity."

"I said this morning it's kind of a little depressing," Carolyn recalled. That's the way things go, unfortunately."

In a release on its website from last month, Uptown Houston stated the Uptown Holiday Lighting event would no longer occur. His means no more festive families, music, and fireworks.

"It's a big deal," Richard Donelson said. I thought it was permanent. I'm shocked that it's not scheduled this year for unknown reasons."

"It is nice to have the lights, but it's nice for the kids to have the activities," Betty Davidson said. "It's just something for the families to do together. We need more things like that."

This year would've been Uptown Holiday Lighting's 35th annual event, although it has been canceled before.

In 2017 and 2018, the event was called off because of construction, and in 2020, the pandemic impacted festivities.

Now, some fear Uptown Holiday Lighting may permanently be dim.

"Bring it back," Carolyn Simmons said. We love it. The town loves it. A lot of people come every year."

If not, a new Thanksgiving tradition will have to be born, but it may not be as unique as fireworks and brightened balconies.

