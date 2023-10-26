American Idol star Jordin Sparks to headline Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's time to talk holidays and make your plans for the Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and city officials laid out the lineup of activities for the holiday tradition, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2. The free event is happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Hermann Square at City Hall.

American Idol star and Grammy nominee Jordin Sparks will headline the event featuring hit songs from her certified platinum self-titled album, featuring "No Air" and "Tattoo."

Sparks rose to fame in 2007 after winning the sixth season of American Idol at age 17, becoming the youngest winner in the series' history. This month, she was nominated for a GMA DOVE Award for her number one single, "King & Country."

The holiday variety show will also include performances by Mariachi Prodigy - Eduardo Trevino, Houston Children's Chorus, Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts theatre department, Dance of Asian America, Theatre Under the Stars, Segundo Barrio Children's Chorus, Ernest Walker and the Official Holiday Band.

The event finale will feature the lighting of the tree and the "Hallelujah Chorus" from Handel's Messiah, which will be orchestrated and timed with the fireworks. Free blinking Santa hats will also be distributed to everyone while supplies last. There will also be complimentary samples and seasonal food and beverages for sale. Lastly, Santa will be on-site to take photos with you and your family!

ABC13 is the exclusive television partner and will livestream the Dec. 2 event.