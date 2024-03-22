Woman surrenders to officers after man shot in Greater Uptown area, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a person was shot in west Houston on Thursday evening, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said shots were fired at about 7:30 p.m. near Yorktown Street in the Greater Uptown area.

According to HPD's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a man was injured, but his age was not specified.

"Adult male in critical condition. Adult female surrendered to officers," the department said on X.

Investigators didn't say what led to the shooting, but the HPD Family Violence Unit responded to the scene.

Further details were not immediately provided.

According to ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker, 500 assaults, 2,021 thefts, 235 auto thefts, 96 burglaries, 50 robberies, and 19 sexual assaults were reported in the last 12 months in Greater Uptown area, including The Galleria, Tanglewood, Riverway and Post Oak, home to an estimated 24,000 people.