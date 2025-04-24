Flying debris on Beltway 8 smashes windshield, leaving driver with $1,400 bill

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Luke Barrington was on his way home to Rosenberg when what looked like a green disc came flying through the air and hit his windshield.

"Glass flew everywhere. I mean, I had glass on the back seat, glass on the dash. I wasn't able to stop right then and there with traffic obviously," Barrington said.

This was on Beltway 8 near Westheimer. In the video, you can see the car in front of him drive over the object, which somehow propels it off the ground.

ABC13 counted three other pieces of debris that were left on the road. Barrington was still 30 minutes away from home.

"If I hit a big bump, that windshield could have caved in at any time, and I would definitely have to get it towed at that point. I was just nervous pretty much throughout the entire journey," Barrington said.

While Barrington is okay, he says he now has to pay around $1,400 in repairs.

"I've been working nine to five. Had to pay my own car, my own rent. Those pile up, you know," Barrington said.

According to the county toll road authority, they've had to sweep up debris nearly 5,000 times from traffic lanes between March of 2024 and April of this year

Eyewitness News also looked into state data. AAA Texas numbers show that in 2023, vehicles carrying unsecured loads caused nearly 1,500 crashes, four of which were deadly.

Barrington is urging everyone to secure their belongings.

"It's just one of those things, you know. There's people's lives at risk when you take those shortcuts. It could've been a rock or a number of things, not only to myself to the other cars that were right here," Barrington said.

