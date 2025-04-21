Suspect allegedly shoots woman and opens fire on officers during standoff in Texas City, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have surrounded a home on 27th Avenue North after a suspect allegedly shot a woman and opened fire on responding officers on Monday.

The Texas City Police Department said a juvenile called 911, saying family members were actively fighting outside the home in the North Village subdivision.

Investigators said about four to six rounds were fired at responding officers as they arrived, and then more shots were fired from inside the home once the suspect retreated.

A woman was shot inside the house and ran outside to an officer, according to police.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries, which are believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

As of 7:30 a.m., the suspect was still inside the home, sparking a SWAT scene as officers work to get them to come out.

"This scene is still very fluid, and we are asking for continued cooperation and patience from our residents that may be affected by this incident. The Texas City Police Department is committed to the safety and well-being of all our residents, and we will provide updates accordingly as this incident develops," the police department said on Facebook.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.