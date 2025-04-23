Northeast Houston residents worried about bridge washed out during Beryl: 'A bad situation'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Northeast Houston residents contacted Eyewitness News, worried about a washed-out bridge in Riverwood Estates on Moss Oaks Drive near Homestead and Winfield.

The bridge and the road around it have been falling apart for nearly 10 months, but city officials are finally promising to fix the problem.

It's been 10 months since Hurricane Beryl destroyed part of the bridge.

Over the months, erosion has set in, bending back the railing and eating away at the road below.

"Something bad is going to happen. This is a bad situation. I just want it fixed," resident Allison Welch said.

Allison and Troy Welch are afraid.

"So much rides on it -- the kids first when they go home from school, parents when they go pick them up, and then when the elderly come and they come across this bridge to go walk to the park," Troy explained.

The Welches and other neighbors have done exactly what they're supposed to do.

They've been calling 311, emailing city officials, and even sending photos to Houston Public Works.

All they received until now is a notice that reads: Case Closed.

"The only time we've had somebody come out and pay attention to us is today. That's it," Allison said.

Houston Public Works officials are now promising work will begin Monday.

The reason for the delay, they say, is that this project involves the local drainage system and had to be contracted out to specialized crews.

The delay, according to the Houston Public Works department, isn't unusual.

"I'm afraid the whole thing might collapse. Maybe I look at too much TV, but I'm afraid," Allison said.

"We just want every community that's supposed to be taken care of, taken care of," Troy added.

