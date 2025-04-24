Man arrested after sexually assaulting teen girl in wooded part of NW Harris County, authorities say

A man has been arrested after a northwest Harris County attack. Investigators say he chased a young girl and sexually assaulted her in the woods.

A man has been arrested after a northwest Harris County attack. Investigators say he chased a young girl and sexually assaulted her in the woods.

A man has been arrested after a northwest Harris County attack. Investigators say he chased a young girl and sexually assaulted her in the woods.

A man has been arrested after a northwest Harris County attack. Investigators say he chased a young girl and sexually assaulted her in the woods.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing consequences after investigators say he chased a young girl and sexually assaulted her.

It happened last week in northwest Harris County along Fairbanks White Oak Road.

Fredy Arriaga is charged with sexual assault, and investigators are working to find out if there may be more victims out there.

Arriaga remains in jail on Wednesday evening on a $100,000 bond.

Court documents show he is considered a serious concern for community safety.

Representatives at the Harris County District Attorney's office tell ABC13 that 41-year-old Arriaga is accused of following the teen victim from a gas station and forcing her into a wooded area off of Fairbanks White Oak Road to sexually assault her.

On Wednesday, the area was no longer wooded. Neighbors tell ABC13 the area looks different on Wednesday because the grass was cut over the weekend after the incident.

The DA's office says a teen victim went on a walk on Friday evening, but when she didn't return, her family grew worried.

Court documents state the family tracked the girl's phone location and pinged it to a wooded area where they found the victim being assaulted.

Arriaga, appearing in this mugshot, was bruised after law enforcement says the family struggled with him and held him down until help arrived.

Investigators say the two did not know each other.

Leaders at the Harris County Sheriff's Office are asking if you have been approached by Arriaga to report your encounters with law enforcement. At this point, investigators are unsure if there are other victims out there.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.