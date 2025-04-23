Conroe ISD elementary school teacher charged with online solicitation of a minor: Officials

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Conroe ISD kindergarten teacher is behind bars for allegedly engaging with a minor online, according to authorities.

In a letter sent to parents, Snyder Elementary School informed them about teacher Brian Schultz's arrest on Tuesday.

Schultz was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor, which is a second-degree felony. The school district stated that it immediately terminated Schultz's employment after learning of his arrest.

Schultz had been hired by Conroe ISD in August 2021, but the district said his arrest is not related to the elementary school.

"The alleged actions of this individual do not reflect the professionalism and care exhibited by our Snyder Stallion staff who strive to provide our students with a quality education," Principal Crystal Poncho wrote in a letter to parents.

Anyone with information on Schultz's case is urged to contact the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office at 281-364-4211.

The principal's full letter is below:

Snyder Families:

Late last night, we were made aware of the arrest of a Snyder teacher. I expect over the next few days you will see and hear news reports regarding this matter, and I want you to hear accurate information about what has happened directly from me. Brian Schultz, a kindergarten teacher, was arrested yesterday by the Precinct 3 Constable's Office and charged with online solicitation of a minor. Yesterday's arrest was not related to Snyder Elementary.

Mr. Schultz was hired into Conroe ISD as a kindergarten teacher at our school on August 3, 2021. Upon learning of his arrest, we immediately initiated the necessary personnel processes to end his employment with the District. I am also in the process of personally reaching out to the parents and guardians of students in his class.

I want to assure you that Snyder Elementary and Conroe ISD are committed to providing a safe learning environment for your children. The alleged actions of this individual do not reflect the professionalism and care exhibited by our Snyder Stallion staff who strive to provide our students with a quality education. We encourage anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Precinct 3 Constable's Office at 281-364-4211.

We appreciate your support and treasure your partnership during this time.

