1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Rolleston Lane; suspects at large, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at 10200 Rolleston Lane in Houston on Wednesday evening.

At about 8:56 p.m., the Houston Police Department said two people were shot, and the suspects fled the scene.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

Authorities have not revealed if any others were injured or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.

