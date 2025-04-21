HPD investigating shooting after victim found dead in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating after a victim was shot and killed in the city's northeast side over the weekend.

Authorities said the victim was found with gunshot wounds outside a car on Glen Manor Drive, near Wayside, around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

"Family members and Houston fire both attempted to revive the victim," Lt. Kahn with HPD said. "They were unsuccessful, unfortunately."

HPD said the victim is believed to be 16 to 20 years old and his identity is pending verification by the medical examiner's office.

Officials said they don't have a motive or description of the shooter who got away.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.