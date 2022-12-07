XFL uniform reveal: Houston Roughnecks to suit up in gear that tips hat to Texas and oil industry

This is what the Roughnecks will look like when they step on the field.

After briefly returning in 2020, then shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the XFL is set to return to action in February 2023.

Under a new ownership group, headed up by Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the league has eight teams.

As the league ramps up to the start of its season, it held its player draft in mid-November and, on Wednesday, revealed the uniforms for the eight teams, which includes the Houston Roughnecks.

While the Roughnecks' uniform has details that make it distinctly Texas, every team's outfit will feature some of the same elements.

For example, each jersey features a "Blood, Sweat, Respect" mantra, described as a personal message from ownership to the players, found on the interior collars of all team uniforms.

Also part of the design, embroidered team wordmarks and branding at the base of the neckline, nameplates with twill lettering and of course, what's a jersey without branding? So, uniforms will have XFL, Under Armour and Project Rock Brahma Bull patches, too.

Now let's get into this iteration of the Roughnecks' jersey.

First things first, the team's name is a direct tie to the Bayou City's reputation in the oil and gas industry. After all, a roughneck is an oil rig worker.

We already had one team with the oil derrick on the helmet (side eyeing you Oilers-turned-Titans), and that somewhat continues with the decal on the Roughnecks' helmet in the shape of a thicker, wider derrick that forms an H.

The helmet itself is said to be a nod to the Lone Star State, inspired by the coloring of the state flag.

The oil industry, by the way, runs through the very fabric of the jersey. In fact, it features an oil splatter of navy and Roughneck Red in the uniform numbers and the side panel of the pants.

You can get another look at the jerseys in the photo gallery below.

1 of 4 Take a look at what the Houston Roughnecks will be wearing when they finally return to the gridiron.

You can see the other teams' uniforms by clicking this link.

The XFL will kick off on Feb. 18, 2023 through a partnership with the Walt Disney Company and ESPN.

Disney is the parent company of ABC13.

ESPN contributed to this report.