2 killed after wrong-way crash leaves vehicle in flames on Gulf Freeway in League City, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed after a wrong-way crash left one vehicle in flames on the Gulf Freeway Saturday morning, according to police.

The League City Police Department said the wreck happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of S IH 45.

Authorities said I-45 is expected to reopen at about 9:30 a.m., and urge drivers to avoid the area.

Police said multiple people called the department, reporting a major head-on collision and that one car was on fire.

First responders found one woman alone in one of the vehicles and took her to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers said a man and another woman were inside the second vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators didn't specify which person was the wrong-way driver, and it's unclear which car was engulfed in flames.

Anyone who might have witnessed this incident or who might have further information is encouraged to contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.