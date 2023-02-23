Deputies said the woman hit one vehicle and then hit a Harris County deputy's vehicle, but that didn't stop her. She didn't come to a stop until she ran over spike strips near Holzwarth.

Woman who drove wrong way on SH-99, hit deputy's vehicle, charged with DWI, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say a woman was intoxicated when she drove the wrong way near Spring, hitting two cars, including a deputy's vehicle.

Houston Transtar cameras captured the moment the woman drove over spike strips that finally stopped her in the 7700 block of the Grand Parkway at Holzwarth just before 1 a.m.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the woman was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of SH-99 for a while -- long enough that several other drivers called 911 in a panic.

Deputies said she hit one car, then a HCSO deputy's vehicle -- but that didn't stop her.

It wasn't until she drove over the spike strips that the vehicle finally came to a stop.

Incredibly, no one was seriously hurt, including the driver and the deputy the woman allegedly hit.

The woman, who deputies said is in her late 40s or early 50s, has been charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to stop.

"Luckily, that vehicle was not traveling at a high rate of speed. However, other people are," Deputy Rhodes said. "So, it was lucky it came to a good ending."

At this point, the woman's name has not been released.

For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.