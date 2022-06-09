Texas to reclaim title of world's largest Buc-ee's with new store in Luling

LULING, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas is about to reclaim the title of having the world's largest Buc-ee's.New Braunfels lost its bragging rights after the Texas-staple gas station chain announced last year plans that a bigger location of 74,000 square feet was being built in Tennessee.For reference, the New Braunfels location takes up 66,336 square feet.Now, Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, has confirmed plans to build a 75,000 square-foot location in Luling, Texas. This building would replace the current Buc-ee's and will be built next door, allowing for a seamless transition.All the Buc-ee's favorites like Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches and beaver nuggets will be available, including 120 fueling stations.Construction is slated to begin fall of 2022.The original Buc-ee's Luling, built in 2003, was the brand's first family travel center."Twenty years ago, Beaver and Don had the gumption to change the industry by building the first Buc-ee's Family Travel Center in Luling," Stan Beard of Buc-ee's told Globe Newswire. "Since that time, Buc-ee's has grown into an iconic Texas brand that now shares our Texas pride with new stores throughout the Southeast and West. We are humbled to have this opportunity to strengthen our roots in Texas and will continue to exceed our customers' expectations every chance we get."