texas a&m university

Buc-ee's owner donates $50 million for hospitality entrepreneurship program at Texas A&M

EMBED <>More Videos

You wouldn't believe the food we found at Buc-ee's

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- Gig 'em, Aggies! Texas A&M University announced in a news release Thursday that former student Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, also known as the owner of Buc-ee's, is donating $50 million toward establishing what will be known as the Aplin Center.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

"When Beaver Aplin does something, it's never halfway!" said Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp. "The love he has and shows for Texas A&M and Aggies is inspirational and appreciated. This is an awesome gift and will position Texas A&M to become the top hospitality program in the nation."



According to the university, the Aplin Center will provide new university programs in hospitality, retail studies, and food product development. This facility will house product development laboratories and food tasting centers.

"Arch 'Beaver' Aplin is a true visionary and one of the most creative entrepreneurs I have known," Texas A&M President Dr. M. Katherine Banks said. "He remains connected to his university, speaking to many students who share his passion for business and product development. Through this generous gift, he is creating a living, learning laboratory that will provide transformational opportunities for our students. The Aplin Center will positively impact Aggies for generations to come."

Aplin, one of the school's most successful entrepreneurs, said Banks' vision of a world-class hospitality entrepreneurship program is "just what Texas A&M needs and I'm proud to have an opportunity to be involved."

"We want to create a learning, gathering space on the A&M campus that exemplifies hospitality," Aplin said. "A place where people come together. A place where the Aggie culture can thrive, a happy place."

Aplin's $50 million contribution to build the Aplin Center is one of the largest gifts A&M has received from a single donor, the university said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcollege stationeducationentrepreneurshiptexas newstexas a&m universitygas stationcollegedonationsstudents
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY
Texas A&M's Fisher fires back at Saban's pay-for-play accusation
Texans' 1st round pickups include LSU star and Atascocita HS alum
A&M to grant free tuition, room and board to its Ukrainian students
New Texas A&M research could lead to safer routes on navigation tools
TOP STORIES
4 students 'taken from us by Texas escaped fugitive,' Tomball ISD says
30-year-old passenger killed in apparent road rage shooting identified
Astros' Alvarez, who turns 25 this month, gets $115M birthday gift
'Save a life, lock up your guns': Harris Co. billboards demand action
Mostly dry and hot for Friday
Man dies after falling out of moving car following argument
Rosenberg suspect found with shocking haul of stolen items, police say
Show More
Laura Day speaks out on drowning murder of her stepson
Oklahoma, Texas face off in Women's College World Series Saturday
2nd suspect in custody 4 months after fatal shooting
Iowa church shooting leaves 2 college students, suspect dead: police
NC attorney suggests dog's vocal cords be surgically removed
More TOP STORIES News