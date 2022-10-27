City leaders to detail safety and security plans for downtown Houston ahead of World Series

In addition to the tens of thousands of fans expected downtown for the World Series, K-Pop group Blackpink will be performing at the Toyota Center on Saturday and Sunday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- World Series week is finally upon us, and once again, the Houston Astros are back on the hunt to win the pendant.

A large-scale event like the World Series requires large-scale security and planning.

Houston officials have scheduled a news conference on Thursday to go over security logistics before the 'Stros take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 at Minute Maid Park on Friday.

It will take a lot of collaboration to keep security in order as tens of thousands of fans are expected to flood downtown Houston and Minute Maid Park.

In addition to the World Series, K-Pop group Blackpink will be performing downtown at the Toyota Center on Saturday and Sunday, which will only add to the already large crowds.

Houston is no stranger to big events -- or the World Series.

Since hosting the World Series last year, law enforcement has had time to tweak things and review the things that did and didn't work.

As we recently saw in the ALCS, the unexpected can happen quickly. A 27-year-old fan ran onto the field in Game 2 of the series in an effort to talk to and get a selfie with José Altuve. He was ultimately charged with criminal trespassing.

ABC13 plans to ask about that incident at Thursday's news conference with Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and other city leaders.

This weekend, Houstonians can expect road closures, extra officers both in uniform and plain clothes, and a call to the public to act responsibly with drinking and to be gracious and kind to each other and opposing fans.

The security briefing is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. at City Hall. Come back to this posts for updates.

