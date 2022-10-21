Astros fan charged with trespassing for running onto field during ALCS Game 2 at Minute Maid Park

The fan got up close and personal with Astros' second baseman Jose Altuve before security quickly swooped in and removed him.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Astros fan who stormed the field during the ALCS Game 2 at Minute Maid Park has been charged with criminal trespassing, according to court documents.

The fan, identified as Jose Angel Alvarado, 27, got up close and personal with Astros' second baseman Jose Altuve as he was trying to take a selfie with him.

The bizarre moment happened between the game's 8th and 9th innings.

While Altuve wasn't startled, he actually handled it pretty well.

Security personnel quickly swooped in and removed the fan.

ABC13 later asked Altuve about the encounter, and this is what he said the fan told him.

"He just said, 'We need to win, I spent all my money on this ticket,'" Altuve said. "I said, 'Yes, we're trying to win.'"

When asked if he was planning to take a selfie with the fan, Altuve said they were about to, but security came in.

Alvarado was released on a $100 bond on Friday and is expected to appear back in court on Oct. 28.