Victim speaks after townhome was severely damaged by fire and belongings robbed on Christmas Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Victims of a Christmas morning fire at a Houston townhome complex say their burned units were robbed later that same evening.

The alleged theft was caught on a neighbor's home surveillance camera.

"It is very difficult. I've probably cried more than I've cried in my entire life," Aarielle Trotter, a Houston mother of two, said.

Trotter is slated to celebrate the new year in a hotel with her two boys.

According to officials, Trotter's townhome was one of four ravaged by fire on Christmas Day at Woodway Gardens.

"This is what my kids have to wake up to on Christmas, not toys, not breakfast, which is what we usually do, no fire," Trotter said.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. on Dec. 25, according to officials.

Trotter says after escaping her unit she frantically began making calls to figure out where she was going to stay.

"I have no family here. It's just me and my children, so it's tough. It's just really sad," Trotter said.

Trotter said the day after the fire, her situation managed to get worse.

She was being inundated with fraud alerts and realized someone must have stolen her wallet from the burned townhome.

"They actually ransacked all four units, and that's the part that is most frustrating, cause what else can you take from us? Way to kick us when we are down," Trotter said.

The man can be seen on the surveillance video making several trips from the burned townhomes to his car over the course of an hour.

Trotter said whatever was salvageable in her home was cleared out, including a collection of expensive handbags.

"It is unfortunate for me, but I think about my kids, right. They are so innocent, and I just think why. Why us? Why my kids? It's tough, but I am trying," Trotter said.

Trotter did file a report with Houston police for burglary of a home. ABC13 is working to learn more about whether they have any leads.

Community members have set up a GoFundMe for the family.

