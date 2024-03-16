Lightning strike causes 2-story house fire in Woodlands neighborhood, officials say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a lightning strike was the cause of a two-story house fire in a neighborhood in The Woodlands.

ABC13 meteorologists declared a Weather Alert Day for Friday, anticipating severe storms in the late afternoon.

The Woodlands Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Meadow Star Court in the Village of Panther Creek just after 4 p.m. on Friday.

Fire crews responded quickly by limiting the fire damage to the exterior of the house.

Investigators said there were no injuries reported, and neighbors were evacuated as firefighters battled the flames.