Galveston fire that killed woman, injured 5, may have been over alleged drug debt, records show

Galveston investigators believe a drug deal may have led to a home fire that killed 55-year-old Renita Hawthorne and injured five others.

Galveston investigators believe a drug deal may have led to a home fire that killed 55-year-old Renita Hawthorne and injured five others.

Galveston investigators believe a drug deal may have led to a home fire that killed 55-year-old Renita Hawthorne and injured five others.

Galveston investigators believe a drug deal may have led to a home fire that killed 55-year-old Renita Hawthorne and injured five others.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A drug debt may have played a role in a deadly house fire in Galveston last month, according to court records.

Courtney Allen Thompson is accused of setting fire to a home in the 700 block of 29th Street near Winnie Street at about 1 a.m. on Feb. 29.

A mother, identified as 55-year-old Renita Hawthorne, was trapped inside her home and died trying to escape. Five others, including two firefighters, were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Galveston fire that killed woman, injured 5, now investigated as homicide, police say

Family members at the scene told ABC13 that a 55-year-old woman died, and her two teenage daughters and boyfriend were hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.

ABC13 obtained court documents outlining what allegedly happened.

Police believe Thompson set the fire because Hawthorne's son did not pay for marijuana.

According to the report, the victim's son told detectives he had been receiving threats for a while over the drug debt.

Authorities said the fire was set on two sets of stairs outside the home to prevent anyone from escaping.

According to records, Hawthorne's son's girlfriend said she received text messages less than two hours after the fire, one of them reading, "Tell (him) we burned down his mama's house."

Police say there is video of two people at the fire scene, but only Thompson was arrested and charged with capital murder.

RELATED: Family of woman who died saving kids in Galveston house fire hopes for answers: 'So heartbreaking'