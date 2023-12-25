2-alarm fire causes heavy roof damage at west Houston townhome complex, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston fire officials were battling a 2-alarm fire at a townhome complex in west Houston Monday morning.

The fire reportedly broke out around 10 a.m. in the 8003 block of Woodway Drive.

According to fire officials, the fire impacted four units and caused extensive roof damage to the townhomes.

The fire department later said there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. HFD arson investigators are looking into the incident.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.