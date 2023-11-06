So far, law enforcement has not provided any official information about what happened. Cameras captured a long line of cars waiting to leave the pasture off FM-362.

Ambulances and medical helicopters seen after reports of shots fired at gathering in Waller

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after reports of shots fired at a party in Waller on Sunday night. There was a large law enforcement presence at the scene.

ABC13 cameras captured ambulances and a medical helicopter not far from where the party was happening in a big pasture off FM-362 near Cameron Road.

So far, law enforcement has not provided any official information about what happened. ABC13 reached out to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, the Fire Marshal, the Waller County Judge, and other county officials. This post will be updated when we get a response.

On Sunday afternoon, the Waller County Sheriff's Office said a mass gathering in the area was approved by the county judge in a post on social media. Residents were asked to avoid the area due to traffic.

Video from the scene shows Waller County sheriff's deputies at the scene. A large stage was set up beyond the crime scene tape.

It appeared there were a lot of people gathered at the pasture. There was a long line of cars waiting to leave the area.

At the Waller Buc-ee's, about two miles away off U.S. 290, more law enforcement was gathered. ABC13 crews saw several ambulances and a medical helicopter take off from there.

"See what you can clear up because we can't take them down there. We got - these roads are full of people," law enforcement reported on radio traffic.

At this point, there are more questiones than answers about what happened. ABC13 is working to gather more information about what happened and who was hurt.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.