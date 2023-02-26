Woman hit by stray bullet while sitting in car outside pizza place in southwest Houston, police say

A stray bullet hit a woman's mouth while she was sitting in a car at Parma Pizza's parking lot in southwest Houston, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in the mouth when shots were fired near a pizza place in southwest Houston, according to police.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said the "chaotic scene" took place at about 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Police officers said they were dispatched to assist an officer at Parma Pizza on Richmond Avenue and Fountain View. However, the owners of the restaurant told Eyewitness News that the shooting had nothing to do with their business.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, who were working an extra job, had a suspect detained when police officers arrived at the scene to help assist.

That's when a large crowd began to gather, and gunfire erupted, according to investigators.

A woman who was sitting in the back seat of a car in the parking lot of the pizza place was hit by a stray bullet, according to police.

Another person was reportedly grazed by a stray bullet but is OK, investigators said.

HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said law enforcement at the scene demanded more units after witnessing muzzle flashes from various locations spanning from Richmond Avenue to Beverly Hills.

Authorities were able to detain several men and recovered about three guns and one long rifle, according to Izaguirre.

The woman was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound on her mouth and is expected to survive, Izaguirre said.

Investigators are still determining who the shooters are, and no arrests or charges have been made.