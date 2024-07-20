Woman blaming nearby Spring Branch apartments' constant gunfire after bullets hits her home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is fed up with the constant fire in her neighborhood in Spring Branch.

Patricia Wood lives right by Westwood Elementary.

Wood says multiple times a week, she can hear gunshots.

Earlier this year, a bullet went through her bathroom window. She fears someone's going to get her if it doesn't stop.

"It's just not right that you live in a neighborhood where your children have to be afraid to even go out their backdoor to play on their trampoline," Wood said.

She is convinced the shots are being fired from the Shadowdale Oaks Apartments.

Police told ABC13 that they had received 60 reports regarding the Shadowdale Oaks Apartments since February, but that only two of those calls had involved gunshots. Others were for assaults, burglaries, and thefts.

