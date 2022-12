Woman injured in drive-by shooting inside northeast Houston home, police say

Detectives said they are interviewing witnesses and searching the neighborhood for surveillance video.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is fighting for her life after police say a gunman in a pickup truck shot at a northeast Houston home Friday night.

Houston police said at least one bullet hit the woman who was inside the house on Flintridge Drive.

According to police, the woman was driven to a nearby fire station in critical condition.

Detectives said they are interviewing witnesses and searching the neighborhood for any possible surveillance video that might help with the investigation.