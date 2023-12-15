Man accused of killing girlfriend returned 1-year-old child before taking off, deputies say

A family member found the 31-year-old victim dead and called 911, deputies said. Her boyfriend reportedly fled with their child but later returned the 1-year-old to a family member.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A murder suspect is on the run after deputies say he killed his girlfriend and took off with their child in north Harris County.

Officials said he later returned with the child, then took off again.

The deadly shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at the Inverness at Westador apartment complex in the 17400 block of Red Oak Drive. Investigators believe the incident is the result of a domestic dispute.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said a family member called 911 after they went to the complex to check on the victim and found the 31-year-old woman dead in her apartment with a gunshot wound.

Deputes said the victim's 51-year-old boyfriend fled the scene in a black Dodge Durango.

Neighbors reportedly heard at least one gunshot just before the woman's body was discovered.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect lived together in the apartment and have a 1-year-old child.

Deputies said the man initially fled the scene with the 1-year-old child.

"The male left the apartment complex in an early-model black Dodge Durango and shortly after the girlfriend's body was recovered, he returned with the child and gave the child to one of the family members," Sgt. Ben Beall said.

Deputies said the child is safe and is with a family member.

Investigators expect a murder charge to be filed against the now-wanted man.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

