At least 7 people are dead after damaging storms ripped through Houston area

At least one person is dead after a tree toppled ontop of a home in the Heights, according to officials.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least seven people died as a result of Thursday's damaging storms ripped through Houston and surrounding areas.

City officials said one of the deaths happened on North Main Street and 610. ABC13's Shannon Ryan was at that scene, where a tree had toppled over a home.

According to the city, two of the deaths were from fallen trees, while one was from a crane that blew over. In Cypress, a woman died in a mobile home fire.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire also urged against venturing into downtown, where he called the damage "considerable." He asked for Houstonians to stay home if possible, avoiding downtown to allow crews to focus on clean up.