Heads up, drivers! Severe storms leave behind debris, downed lines and traffic light outages

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The powerful storms that passed through Houston have set up a potentially dangerous drive for commuters heading into Friday.

Debris, downed lines, and traffic light outages will make for wary driving.

Eyewitness News reported damage from the destructive thunderstorms that pounded southeast Texas Thursday.

Glass was all over the road on Dallas near Louisiana in downtown Houston after intense winds blew out windows in several high-rise buildings.

Strong winds pulled two trees from the ground, nearly missing one man's truck on Vine Street also in downtown.

From knocked-over trees and power lines, drivers are urged to be cautious on the roads.

Windows were blown out and shattered glass was visible in the streets after powerful winds tore through downtown.