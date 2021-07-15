Woman was in 'life and death situation' after firework exploded in her face, family says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The woman injured in a fireworks explosion in Fort Bend County on the Fourth of July remains in the hospital with serious burns on her face and arm, her family said.The 29-year-old was setting off fireworks with her uncle in a parking lot at Highway 6 and Voss Road when she was hurt."I was right there when the incident happened," her uncle said. "Seeing the trauma, I passed out. Luckily, somebody sprinkled water on me and I woke up and I told myself that I can't pass out because I need to be there for her. The paramedics came in right on time and she was airlifted. When she was brought into the ER, she was in a life and death situation."He said she has since had multiple surgeries."Due to the trauma, the lower part of her face has been affected a lot," he said.He said they still don't know what caused the firework to explode the way that it did."It was very unpredictable what happened to her," he said. "Prayers and positive thinking and motivation is what will heal her soon and just want everyone to pray."