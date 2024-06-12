88-year-old woman severely beaten allegedly by housemate at SW Houston assisted living facility

Authorities are looking into the severe beating of an 88-year-old woman at an assisted living facility in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators said a woman in her late 80s is in the hospital following a severe beating that left her unable to communicate.

A 36-year-old man, who workers tell ABC13 stays at the same assisted living facility as the victim, is facing charges of injury to the elderly. On Wednesday morning, a hearing officer set Danny Vandevere's bond at $60,000.

A house nurse told Eyewitness News both Vandevere and the victim, Gloria Mogle, are residents of the Texas Community Care Center off Hillcroft Street near Willowbend Boulevard.

Staff members told ABC13 that the woman hurt has been at the group home for about five years but were unsure how long Vandevere has been staying there.

Residents said they don't know how or why this unfolded.

The suspect and victim were in the facility's care when this happened. Eyewitness News went by their headquarters off Fondren Road looking for answers but was told the owner wasn't there.

ABC13's Daniela Hurtado called, messaged, and showed up, but their team has not yet provided any information about what happened or their thoughts on this situation.

Investigators said Vandevere is accused of repeatedly hitting the woman with closed fists and kicking her in the head. Police said she was having difficulty communicating because of her injuries.

"There's always a lot of commotion, 'cause I go out there in the backyard, and I can hear them yelling and screaming," Laura Rodriguez, whose parents have lived in the area for decades, said.

Texas Adult Protective Services confirmed it is investigating the situation as the victim remains at the hospital.

Vandevere is expected to be in court again on Thursday.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.