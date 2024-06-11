Charges filed against suspect accused of stabbing 20-year-old family member with scissors

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of using scissors to stab a family member during an argument Monday is now facing charges.

The Houston Police Department said Michael Edward Banks, 42, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

At about 1:15 p.m., HPD officers responded to the incident at The Life at Grand Oaks, an apartment complex near De Soto Street and Antoine Drive.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Woman hospitalized, suspect detained after stabbing at apartment complex, HPD says

The 20-year-old victim was driven to the hospital with stab wounds and is stable, police said.

Authorities learned Banks went to the apartment and got into an argument with the victim before things escalated, and he stabbed her with a pair of scissors.

Bank was arrested without incident and booked into the Harris County Jail.