Woman injured after suspect shoots through her apartment door, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a shooter who allegedly opened fire at an apartment complex off the Katy Freeway overnight.

The Houston Police Department said the suspect walked up and shot multiple times through the door of an apartment at the Legends of Memorial on Silber Road.

A woman was hit at least once and taken to the hospital, police added. It's unclear if the shooting was targeted.

Officials said a man was also inside the apartment but was not injured.

Police did not immediately provide a suspect description, but an investigation into the shooting is underway.

