New video shows moment firework exploded in a woman's face in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- With a flash and bang, a new video shows the moment a woman suffered serious facial injuries on the Fourth of July.The accident happened at a shopping center along State Highway 6, and Voss Road. Witnesses described the moment a woman was injured by a firework."When it shot up, it blinded her," a witness told ABC 13. "It caused her to go down, and she couldn't see anything and that's what caused her to run into the firework accidentally."The Fort Bend County Sheriff's office only disclosed that she's a 29-year-old woman. She suffered facial trauma from the firework and had to be airlifted to the hospital. The accident wasn't the only thing that disturbed people about the situation. The plaza parking lot was left a mess by people who left their debris behind."I'm shocked," Miracle Wiley said. "This is a lot. The fact that people aren't picking up their mess. My whole life we picked up our fireworks mess. This is trashy."It wasn't a surprise to the shopping center owner, but he isn't happy. V.N Enterprise is the name of the company. The owner told ABC13, people show up each Fourth of July to light fireworks. In efforts to stop them, he added signs after last year and said he calls the sheriff's office, but nothing changes. We asked if he'd hire private security, but he isn't sure it would make a difference.Fireworks are legal to shoot in unincorporated Fort Bend County. But after so many people made a mess, and a woman was seriously hurt, some wonder if that should continue."The other night, I tried to call the police in my apartments because they did it before July 4th," Wiley said. "They were like, 'It's their jurisdiction. They can do it. It's not illegal.' In my head, I'm like, 'It should be illegal if people are living here and there are cars right here.'"The incident was a dangerous situation that neighbors are thankful wasn't worse when the firework went into the woman's face.