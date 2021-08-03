Woman sentenced to 45 years for kidnapping of cousin who was killed by an FBI agent

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the 2018 kidnapping of a family member, whose attempted rescue ended in his death.On Aug. 2, Delia Gualdina Velasquez, 50, was found guilty of the aggravated kidnapping of her cousin, 47-year-old Ulises Valladares. Prosecutors said she was deeply involved in the kidnapping of her cousin.According to the office of Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon, Velasquez showed her husband where Valladares lived, provided warnings throughout the day on how to kidnap him, and took her husband to pick up the ransom phone.In January 2018, Valladares was bound, gagged and taken from his Conroe home. His young son was also bound and gagged, but he was left at the house. A few hours after the kidnapping, Valladares' brother received a call from someone claiming to be a member of the Gulf Cartel who demanded $20,000, prosecutors said.During the investigation, Conroe police and the FBI were able to identify one of the intruders who took Valladares as Velasquez.Law enforcement eventually found where the victim was being held. Valladares died during an unsuccessful rescue attempt, when an FBI agent shot him, thinking he was an armed perpetrator.The three kidnapping suspects were all taken into custody at the scene.While in custody, Velasquez confessed to another inmate that she was upset with a family member over a deal for a truck. She also admitted to asking her husband to scare the family member, according to records.During the trial, evidence showed Velasquez was involved in the planning and execution of the kidnapping. Upon hearing the evidence, a jury sentenced her to 45 years in prison."Because of a 13-year-old grudge, this defendant selfishly acted against her own family. The result of those selfish actions is that now a 12-year-old boy has lost his father forever," assistant district attorney Donna Hansen said in relation to the case. "This selfishness is beyond offensive-it's inexcusable, unacceptable, and intolerable, and the lengthy prison sentence delivered by the jury was absolutely appropriate. We hope that the sentence will bring some measure of peace to the grieving members of the family members so needlessly wronged."