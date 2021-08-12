purse snatching

72-year-old woman robbed after leaving bank, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help finding a man they say robbed a 72-year-old woman after she had just taken out some cash from a nearby bank.

It happened on Friday, June 11, just before 2 p.m. at the parking lot of a shopping center in the 1400 block of Wirt Road near Westview.

The woman told police a man came up to her, grabbed her purse and dragged her on the ground until he was able to take it away. The suspect drove away in a black Nissan Altima.

Police said the woman had just taken out "a large sum of money" from a bank in the 9700 block of Katy Freeway.

"It is believed that the suspect then followed the [woman] to the 1400 block of Wirt and waited for an opportunity to take her purse," read a statement issued by police.

Investigators didn't elaborate on the description of the suspect, but said he was wearing a grey hoodie and was seen wearing a mask and gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston police.

