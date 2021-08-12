72-year-old woman robbed after leaving bank, HPD says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10884706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a good look at the video above! HPD said the suspect(s) drove near the victim's car, parked by the front of the bank and waited for her. Once she was leaving, they followed her to her car, broke her car window and ran off with her purse.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help finding a man they say robbed a 72-year-old woman after she had just taken out some cash from a nearby bank.It happened on Friday, June 11, just before 2 p.m. at the parking lot of a shopping center in the 1400 block of Wirt Road near Westview.The woman told police a man came up to her, grabbed her purse and dragged her on the ground until he was able to take it away. The suspect drove away in a black Nissan Altima.Police said the woman had just taken out "a large sum of money" from a bank in the 9700 block of Katy Freeway."It is believed that the suspect then followed the [woman] to the 1400 block of Wirt and waited for an opportunity to take her purse," read a statement issued by police.Investigators didn't elaborate on the description of the suspect, but said he was wearing a grey hoodie and was seen wearing a mask and gloves.Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston police.