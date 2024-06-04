Woman robbed at gunpoint while placing child into car at Woodlands Mall parking garage, deputies say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for two men believed to be behind an armed robbery that took place at The Woodlands Mall last week.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened in the parking garage at about 8 p.m. on May 29.

Investigators said a woman was placing a child inside her vehicle when she was approached by two unknown men.

The suspects pulled out a gun and stole her purse before taking off in a black Nissan Sentra with a paper license plate.

Although details are limited, the sheriff's office released surveillance images of the two suspects and vehicle.

Authorities urge you to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800, option 3, if you have any information related to this investigation.

Tipsters can contact the Multi-County Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous by calling 1-800-392-STOP (7867), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Refer to case number 24A151337.