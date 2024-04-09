Suspect in custody, accused of stealing purse from mom cleaning daughter's grave, deputies say

Gabriella Mackin said her purse was stolen while she visited her daughter's Forest Park Cemetery gravesite. She said the thief has made purchases.

Gabriella Mackin said her purse was stolen while she visited her daughter's Forest Park Cemetery gravesite. She said the thief has made purchases.

Gabriella Mackin said her purse was stolen while she visited her daughter's Forest Park Cemetery gravesite. She said the thief has made purchases.

Gabriella Mackin said her purse was stolen while she visited her daughter's Forest Park Cemetery gravesite. She said the thief has made purchases.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is behind bars after being accused of stealing a mother's purse while she was cleaning her daughter's grave last week.

The video above is from a previous report.

Latoya White, 35, has been charged with burglary of a vehicle and credit card abuse on Monday, according to the Harris County Precinct 6 Constable's Office.

Deputies say White allegedly snatched a purse out of Gabriella Mackin's vehicle parked at Forest Park Cemetery while the victim tended to her daughter's gravesite on April 2.

White spent nearly $500 on Mackin's credit card at Walgreens on South Wayside, according to authorities.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mom's purse swiped from her car at Forest Park Cemetery while tending to daughter's grave