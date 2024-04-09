Suspect in custody, accused of stealing purse from mom cleaning daughter's grave, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is behind bars after being accused of stealing a mother's purse while she was cleaning her daughter's grave last week.
Latoya White, 35, has been charged with burglary of a vehicle and credit card abuse on Monday, according to the Harris County Precinct 6 Constable's Office.
Deputies say White allegedly snatched a purse out of Gabriella Mackin's vehicle parked at Forest Park Cemetery while the victim tended to her daughter's gravesite on April 2.
White spent nearly $500 on Mackin's credit card at Walgreens on South Wayside, according to authorities.
