Surveillance video shows grandmother pistol-whipped and dragged during home invasion in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grandmother was the victim of a home invasion and brutal attack after two men dragged her and hit her with what she said was a gun.
The attack on Friday night was all captured on camera.
Lenora Lopez later checked her surveillance cameras and saw a white four-door sedan driving past her home several times. Her daughter had left a few minutes before, so she believes the suspects didn't believe anyone was home.
At about 11 p.m., a man walked into her home on Richwood Road while she was watching television. Lopez said she lives with her daughter, mother and grandchildren.
"He grabbed me by my hair and took me to the bedroom," Lopez said. "He said, 'Where's the money? You have to have money.'"
Another man captured on the surveillance footage walks in after.
"He pointed the AR gun and said, 'Get on the ground,'" Lopez said.
She said the man asked for cash and guns.
"I said, 'Everything of value is in my room,'" Lopez said. "Take the purses, take our money, it's right there."
Lopez said she told the men that her daughter was coming home and that her alarm would go off if they didn't leave soon.
"He started panicking, saying 'Hurry up, we got to go,'" Lopez said. "He said 'Kill her.' I said 'Please don't kill me.'"
Surveillance footage then captures Lopez being dragged out of the house and into the driveway.
"I have hematomas all over my head. Staples all down here and a broken tooth," Lopez said.
The two men are seen driving off, leaving Lopez lying on the ground terrified.
"I really thought they were going to shoot me," Lopez said. "Why would they drag me outside?"
She said she hopes police find whoever is responsible and stop this from happening again. Her bravery and quick thinking may help police.
"When I saw his phone, I kicked it under the backpack, so he wouldn't know he dropped his phone," Lopez said.
She said she gave the phone to the Houston Police Department. If you know any information regarding the incident, you are urged to contact police at 713-308-0700.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to donate.
