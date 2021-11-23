Couple's 3-year-old and 20-month-old kids were present when common-law wife killed, HCSO says

@HCSOTexas Homicide Investigators have charged Dabreon Banks (27) with the shooting death of his common-law wife (24). Last night, abt 10:56pm, deputies responded to a shooting at an apt complex located at 6200 E. Sam Houston Pkwy. The victim was found deceased from an apparent pic.twitter.com/s9UhEhf0n0 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 23, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who first claimed that his common-law wife shot and killed herself during an argument is now facing a murder charge, accused of opening fire on her with their two small children close by.The Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Dabreon Banks late Monday night after deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 6200 block of East Sam Houston Parkway.According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived just before 11 p.m. to find a 24-year-old woman's body with an apparent gunshot wound.The victim's partner, who was identified as Banks, initially told investigators the victim shot herself while they were arguing.However, Banks was arrested and booked into the county jail after an investigation. The sheriff's office says the believe the couple was arguing about text messages on Banks' phone, which led to a physical fight and then to the shooting.Deputies noted that the couple's 3-year-old daughter and 20-month-old son were in the apartment when their mother died. They were not injured and have since been released to family members.Authorities have not yet identified the victim.