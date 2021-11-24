Woman was in 'meditative position' when she was killed by driver in Walmart parking lot

North and VCD officers are investigating a fatal accident 4400 North Freeway. Adult female deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/s7DHC2YPu1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 24, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman, who police say was sitting in a meditative position in the parking lot of a Walmart in north Houston, was struck and killed Wednesday by a driver.It happened at about 2:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Freeway near East Crosstimbers.The driver failed to see the woman on the ground and his rear tire ran over the woman's head, according to police.Officials with the Houston Fire Department later arrived and found the woman, who is believed to be homeless, slumped over a pool of blood.Police said the man and his 10-year-old son remained at the scene and were cooperating in the investigation. Authorities were going to run a test to make sure the driver was not under the influence at the time of the incident.Lt. Jesse Dang advised people, whether driving or walking, to look around all 360 degrees in busy parking lots during the holidays."Make sure you're paying attention, driving or walking, to avoid these types of incidents," said Dang.