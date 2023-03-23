The 27-year-old boyfriend gave an unusual excuse to police, claiming he strangled the woman during a sex act called "erotic asphyxiation." The woman reportedly went unconscious and later died.

Channelview man confesses to strangling girlfriend during 'erotic asphyxiation' sex act, HCSO says

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say a man confessed to strangling his girlfriend while having sex in the Channelview area on Tuesday.

Jaaron Thomas, 27, faces manslaughter charges in the strangling death of his 24-year-old girlfriend.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 800 block of Ashland Boulevard near Woodforest at about 2:20 a.m. in regard to an unknown medical emergency.

When authorities arrived, they found a woman unresponsive from "unknown causes."

She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Thomas, identified as the woman's boyfriend, told deputies they were engaged in a sex act described as "erotic asphyxiation" when she went unresponsive.

Thomas has posted bond and is out of jail.